WATCH: Fuming Rohit Sharma scolds Kuldeep Yadav for wrong DRS call in Chennai ODI

It would be an understatement to say that captain Rohit Sharma angrily scolded spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the ongoing third India-Australia ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today.

In all honesty, Sharma was furious with Yadav after he convinced him into wasting a review on the back of opting for a wrong DRS call. Sharma, who trusted his bowler but didn’t get anything out of it, was seen reprimanding him for wasting a resource.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 39th over when Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar missed a Yadav delivery as an attempt to defend the ball on the front foot resulted in no contact between the bat and ball.

Having just walked in to bat at No. 9, Agar was tentative with his defense and understandably so. Yadav, on the other hand, was highly desperate to for a fourth wicket and that there was no understanding whatsoever behind his observation.

Fuming Rohit Sharma scolds Kuldeep Yadav for wrong DRS call in Chennai ODI

With neither wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul nor any other close in-fielder excited about the appeal, Yadav put on display a one-man show with respect to persuading Sharma.

The fact that Sharma and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were laughing at Yadav’s request spoke a lot about their seriousness for the appeal. Having said that, the Indian skipper eventually fell for the left-arm bowler’s constant pleading.

Replays confirmed that on-field umpire Nitin Menon was right to rule the decision in Agar’s favour because the impact of the ball hitting the batter’s pad was outside the off-stump. Hence, not only Agar survived but the home team also lost a review.