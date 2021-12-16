Cricket

IPL 2022 CSK team players list: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings eyeing R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and two others as initial picks in squad for IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 CSK team players list: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings eyeing R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and two others as initial picks in squad for IPL 2022 mega auction
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Reggie Miller gave me the quietest 30-piece anyone ever gave me!": JR Smith recounts how the 39-year-old Pacers legend schooled him with 36 points as a rookie
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
IPL 2022 CSK team players list: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings eyeing R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and two others as initial picks in squad for IPL 2022 mega auction
IPL 2022 CSK team players list: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings eyeing R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and two others as initial picks in squad for IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 CSK team players list: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings might target R Ashwin,…