IPL 2022 CSK team players list: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings eyeing R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and two others as initial picks in squad for IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 CSK team players list: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings might target R Ashwin, Dhawan, and other big names for IPL 2022 mega auction.

After an action-packed players retention event before the IPL mega auction for the 15th season in 2022, the action now shifts towards the to-be debutant franchises of the lucrative tournament- Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

As per the latest update, the two new franchises are supposed to draft in a total of 3 players (2 Indians, and 1 overseas) before December 25, 2021.

While the imminent date is near for the draft ins, the existing franchises have also started with their respective brainstorming activity- to form the best possible squad around the core of retained players within the purse limit not exceeding the limit of INR 90 Crore.

The defending and four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reportedly, already laid their eyes on top Indian players as targets for inclusion in their IPL 2022 squad.

As per a recent report, the Chennai Super Kings think-tank have laid their eyes on experienced Indian mainstays in all rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and left-handed opener batter Shikhar Dhawan as targets they would most likely aim at during IPL 2022 mega auction.

The other two names that they would possibly go for during the auctions are Tamil Nadu’s Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan.

Ashwin and Dhawan were both a crucial part of their previous franchise- Delhi Capitals for the past three seasons when they managed to reach the playoffs. Both of them, however, couldn’t be part of the 4 players retained by the Capitals ahead of the 2022 auction.

Dhawan was, in fact the leading run-scorer for the Capitals in IPL 2021 amassing a total of 587 runs across 16 innings at an average of 39.13. He has been a consistent performer for the Delhi side at the top of the batting order over the previous season as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand has been in top-notch form off-late and has, on the back of some good performances in the IPL for the Capitals, earned his place back in the Indian T20I side after a 4-year wait. He has played under MS Dhoni in the CSK previously as well, and is huge name in Tamil Nadu Cricket in particular.

The two other big names in the Tamil Nadu Cricket circuit- Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan could might well be great additions to the CSK contingent.

Sundar, was ruled out of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021 due to injury and played only 6 matches for his franchise RCB in the recently concluded season.

Shahrukh Khan, on the other hand, dominated the headlines when he won Tamil Nadu the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, hitting a maximum off the last delivery in the finals against Karnataka with 5 runs required off 1 ball. He has time and again proved his worth, playing his role as a pinch hitter down the order; be it for Punjab Kings in the IPL or Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit.

Retained Chennai Super Kings Players 2022

CSK had retained the maximum permissible limit of 4 players before the mega auctions ahead of IPL 2022. All rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the first retention spot for INR 16 Crore with their charismatic skipper MS Dhoni (INR 12 Crore) taking the second spot.

England Moeen Ali (INR 8 Crore) was the third and the only retained overseas player, with the young sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 Crore) completing the list as the fourth player.