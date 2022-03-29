Ashwin mankad Buttler: What really happened when Jos Buttler was run out by R Ashwin during IPL 2019?

Ashwin mankad Buttler: In an infamous incident in IPL 2021, R Ashwin and his current IPL teammate Jos Buttler engaged in controversy.

During the 2019 Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at Jaipur, Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin ran out Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler in an unusual manner.

R Ashwin dislodged the bails at the non-striker’s end before taking his bowling action. Jos Buttler was a little ahead of the crease, and he had no idea what was coming in front of him.

Ashwin mankad Buttler

After Ashwin dislodged the bails, the umpire asked Ashwin about reconsidering his appeal, but Ashwin was quite sure about his decision. Both Ashwin and Buttler were arguing after the Mankad incident took place. After the on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, the latter came in the bowler’s favour.

R Ashwin was instructing the umpire that Jos Buttler has been crossing the line repeatedly before bowling. Walking back to the pavilion, Buttler was seen as highly dejected. Going by the laws of cricket, Mankading is legal for the batsman can’t leave the non-striker’s end before the ball is bowled. R Ashwin faced a lot of heat from the cricket pundits around the world.

“If you look at the footage, probably the wrong decision was made because at the time he was expected to release the ball I was in my crease,” Buttler said in a presser after the incident.

The IPL has come to life… Ravi Ashwin’s ‘Mankad’ of Jos Buttler has caused plenty of controversy 👀 What is your opinion on the incident? pic.twitter.com/dWDo0L71mG — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) March 26, 2019

The biggest rule change in 2022 has been done in the cases of Mankading. According to new rules, the Mankading will be called a run-out and it will no longer come in unfair terms. Mankading – has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Runout). R Ashwin was criticized a lot for his mankading attempts, but now there will be no term like Mankading.

MCC Laws Manager, Fraser Stewart said that the bowlers were always termed as villains despite doing everything within the rules. Interestingly, both R Ashwin and Jos Buttler are playing together for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.