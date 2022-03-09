New cricket rules: What is Mankading in cricket? What is Mankading new rule?

What is Mankading in cricket: MCC have issued some new rules for cricket that will come into place after 1 October 2022.

Marylebone Cricket Club have issued some new laws for cricket that will be effective from October 2022. In one of the important rules, Saliva has been banned forever to shine the ball. Saliva was banned in the Covid period, but it will now be permanently banned. The bowlers used to use Saliva to shine the ball, but they won’t be able to.

However, ICC have permitted the bowlers to use their sweat to shine the ball. Although, sweat is not as effective as saliva.

A new rule has been made for the catch dismissals as well. If a batter gets caught in the middle of an over, the next batter will automatically get the strike regardless of the two batters have crossed or not. This crossing rule used to create a lot of confusion and now it is completely lifted.

Law 22.1 is also revoked which means that wide calls will “apply to where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run-up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position”.

What is Mankading in cricket?

The biggest rule change has been done in the cases of Mankading. According to new rules, the Mankading will be called a run-out and it will no longer come in unfair terms. Mankading – has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Runout). R Ashwin was criticized a lot for his mankading attempts, but now there will be no term like Mankading.

MCC Laws Manager, Fraser Stewart said that the bowlers were always termed as villains despite doing everything within the rules.

To reframe the term ‘Mankading’ is the right thing to do. Found it obnoxious. Permanent ban on use of saliva: Cricket must find an alternative. Make pre-determined use of wax (or something such) legal. Sachin Tendulkar has some fresh ideas. MCC will do well to hear him out. https://t.co/G6dPwUCtKW — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) March 9, 2022

“The bowler is always painted as the villain but it is a legitimate way to dismiss someone and it is the non-striker who is stealing the ground,” Fraser Stewart told the Times.

“It is legitimate, it is a run-out and therefore it should live in the run-out section of the laws.”

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played under new rules.