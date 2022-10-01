“Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not”: Ben Stokes rubbishes Harsha Bhogle’s comments on Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean controversial runout

Ben Stokes has rubbished the comments by Harsha Bhogle on the controversial run-out incident between Deepti Sharma and Charlotte Dean.

The 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women at the Lord’s was Jhulan Goswami’s last international game, but the game is being talked about because of the controversial run-out. Deepti Sharma ran out Charlotte Dean on the non-striker’s end as Dean left the crease before Deepti released the ball.

After the game, social media was divided into two parts. One section talked about the spirit of cricket aspect, whereas the other part talked about the rules and regulations of the game. Many former English and Indian cricketers also got involved in the heated debate.

Recently, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle posted a string of tweets where he criticized the approach of the English media and called it a cultural thing to stamp their opinion over others. This was a very detailed thread where he talked about a lot of things.

Ben Stokes rubbishes Harsha Bhogle’s comments on the Mankad incident

English test captain Ben Stokes has used strict words against the tweets of Harsha Bhogle. Stokes pointed out that talking about Mankad is not a cultural thing as the whole world is talking about the same and all of them are obviously not English. He clearly stated that England is not the only cricket playing country that is against the incident.

“Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not, I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world, as people all over the world have made comment’s on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English,” Ben Stokes tweeted.

Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not,I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world,as people all over the world have made comment’s on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English https://t.co/m3wDGMpo8b — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

England and New Zealand 2019 World Cup final was also talked about when English players pointed out the sportsmanship factor in the Mankad dismissal. Stokes pointed out that he still receives hate from the incident that happened around three years ago. He strictly pointed out the cultural thing mentioned by Harsha again.

“Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you?,” Stokes tweeted.

Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? https://t.co/m3wDGM7eU3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

Talking about the rules and regulations, the run-out or so-called “Mankad” is completely legal, and according to the new rules, it will be counted in the normal run-out category only.