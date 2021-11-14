AUS vs NZ Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Australia vs New Zealand 2021 T20 World Cup final?

AUS vs NZ Man of the Match: The Australian all-rounder won the match award for scoring his sixth T20I half-century tonight.

During the final match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai, Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to win their first-ever World Cup in the shortest format.

In the first innings, New Zealand recovered pretty well to put on board 172/4 in 20 overs after Finch won the toss and chose to bowl. New Zealand, who scored 115 runs in the last 10 overs, put behind their dismal first half. In what was his 14th T20I half-century, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson batted magnificently well to score 85 (48) with the help of 10 fours and three sixes.

Been their most consistent bowler in the tournament, Australia spinner Adam Zampa registered economical bowling figures of 4-0-27-1. However, it was pacer Josh Hazlewood’s bowling figures of 4-0-16-3 which restricted the run-flow by dismissing batters namely Daryl Mitchell (11), Glenn Phillips (18) and Williamson.

AUS vs NZ Man of the Match today

Chasing a competitive 173-run target, Australia didn’t let the streak break as far as teams chasing successfully at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is concerned.

A slow start witnessed the Aussies losing captain Aaron Finch (5) in the third over. However, it was the in-form pair of opening batter David Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh which stood tall on their potential in the night of the final.

Scoring individual half-centuries tonight, Warner and Marsh’s 92-run partnership for the second wicket worked wonders for Australia putting them in a secure position. While Warner was dismissed in the 13th over after scoring 53 (38), Marsh remained unbeaten to seal the chase in the penultimate over scoring a match-winning 77* (50) comprising of six fours and four sixes.

I’m absolutely buzzing for you brother! Seriously proud of you! 💙 https://t.co/GachyxTshN — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 14, 2021

“Lot of people say this but I really don’t have words right now. An amazing six weeks with this group. Coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you’ll bat three for this tournament. I jumped at the opportunity.

“Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into that [first ball for six]. Just wanted to go out there and have a presence. Big Marcus Stoinis always talks about having a presence,” Marsh said after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award during the post-match presentation ceremony.