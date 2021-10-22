AUS vs SA Head to Head Records in T20Is | Australia vs South Africa Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

AUS vs SA Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the AUS vs SA T20 World Cup match.

The 13th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. In what will be the first match of Round 2 (Super 12s), Aussies and Proteas will lock horns against each other on the back of a shared reputation of not being the favourites this time round.

Australia, who managed to register a 3-wicket victory in their first warm-up match against New Zealand, ended up on the losing side when India beat them comprehensively by 8 wickets.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been in much better and consistent form when it comes to both the warm-up matches and recent T20I series. Quite inexperienced as compared to Australia, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Proteas start their World Cup campaign on a winning note at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on a Saturday afternoon.

Write off David Warner at your own risk, says Glenn Maxwell #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GCxAUN3XPb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 20, 2021

AUS vs SA Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by AUS: 13

Matches won by SA: 8

Matches played in Asia: 1 (AUS 1, SA 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (AUS 1, SA 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (AUS 1, SA 0)

AUS average score against SA: 155

SA average score against AUS: 141

Most runs for AUS: 457 (David Warner)

Most runs for SA: 351 (Quinton de Kock)

Most wickets for AUS: 12 (Pat Cummins)

Most wickets for SA: 8 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for AUS: 5 (Glenn Maxwell)

Most catches for SA: 12 (David Miller)

The last time that Australia and South Africa had locked horns against each other in the shortest format was during Australia’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town last year.

Chasing a 194-run target, the hosts were bundled out for 96 in 15.3 overs primarily due to Mitchell Starc’s match-winning bowling figures of 2.3-0-23-3. As far as their last five T20Is against each other is concerned, Australia have won three as compared to South Africa’s two victories.