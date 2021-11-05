AUS vs WI T20 Head to Head Records | Australia vs West Indies T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

AUS vs WI T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the AUS vs WI T20 World Cup match.

The 38th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. The contest will be the first of the two high-profile vital matches scheduled to be played on Saturday to put an end to Group 1’s Super 12 matches.

In the four matches that Australia have played so far, they have won three and lost one to be at the second position on the points table. Defending champions West Indies, on the other hand, are at the fifth position after winning just one out of their four matches.

All Australia need is a decent victory in their last Super 12 match to qualify for the semi-finals without depending on any other team or NRR (Net Run Rate).

Australia, who don’t have the best of head-to-head records against West Indies, won’t be taking them lightly despite their poor recent form. West Indies, who have nothing to lose, might have saved their best for the last to perhaps register a swansong for their veteran cricketers.

Dwayne Bravo’s outing against Australia tomorrow will be his last for @windiescricket. He will leave international cricket with 295 caps, more than 6000 runs and at least 363 wickets. Good luck and happy retirement @DJBravo47 😎#T20WorldCup #AUSvWIpic.twitter.com/vQlwWHZt5S — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) November 5, 2021

AUS vs WI T20 Head to Head Stats

Total number of matches played: 16

Matches won by AUS: 6

Matches won by WI: 10

Matches played in Asia: 3 (AUS 1, WI 2)

Matches played at neutral venues: 4 (AUS 1, WI 3)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (AUS 2, WI 3)

AUS average score against WI: 147

WI average score against AUS: 163

Most runs for AUS: 311 (David Warner)

Most runs for WI: 405 (Chris Gayle)

Most wickets for AUS: 8 (Mitchell Marsh)

Most wickets for WI: 12 (Hayden Walsh Jr)

Most catches for AUS: 8 (Matthew Wade)

Most catches for WI: 8 (Dwayne Bravo)

The last time when Australia and West Indies had faced each other in a T20I was during Australia’s tour of West Indies in St Lucia earlier this year. The home team has won that five-match T20I series 4-1.