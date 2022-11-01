Australia chances in T20 World Cup: How can Australia qualify for World Cup semi final 2022?

England defeating New Zealand by 20 runs in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 in Brisbane has bolstered their chances of qualifying for the semi-final but adversely affected Australia’s chances of doing the same.

Considering the collective strength of this English squad, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Jos Buttler and his men are yet to click together as a unit in real sense. Having said that, them defeating Group 1 table-toppers New Zealand has it in it to provide them with ample confidence especially after losing to Ireland last week.

Opening batters Buttler (73) and Alex Hales (52) and all-rounders Sam Curran (6* and 2/26) and Chris Woakes (2/33) were England’s star performers at the Gabba tonight. Although all-rounder Moeen Ali bowled an economical powerplay over, the 35-year old player failed with the bat and erred on the field to not have the best of matches.

With the job far from being done as far as participation in the next round is concerned, England will have sight on winning their last Super 12 match against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday to finish in the Top Two in their group.

Australia chances in T20 World Cup

Hosts and defending champions Australia, on the other hand, must be ruing their NRR (Net Run Rate) of -0.304 primarily achieved due to an 89-run defeat against the Black Caps in their tournament opener last month.

First things first, Australia are very much in contention to play their second T20 World Cup semi-final in a row. It’s just that a direct qualification for them requires a massive victory assuming New Zealand (against Ireland) and England also win their last respective matches this week.

While it is difficult to predict the exact margin of victory right now, only a one-sided match will improve Australia’s NRR for them to qualify. Scheduled to play the second of the remaining three Group 1 matches, Australian cricketers themselves won’t be sure of margin of victory needed. England, on the contrary, are at an advantage for they will be knowing the same on the back of playing the third match.

Currently at the third position on the points table, Australia will benefit immensely from a loss for either of New Zealand or England. Assuming the same happens, all Australia have to do to qualify is to win their last match against Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday. A loss for Australia, meanwhile, will eliminate them irrespective of the results of other matches due to their poor NRR.