Cricket

Australia Playing 11 Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head | Scott Boland retains his spot

Australia Playing 11 Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head | Scott Boland retains his spot
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Smooth waters never made a skilled sailor, I'll be back soon": Klay Thompson shares an update on his return amid rumors of him being in the lineup against the Cavaliers on Sunday
Next Article
"Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving to return in the same week?": The Warriors sniper holds up six fingers after exiting from his warmup at the Chase Center arena
Cricket Latest News
BBL News: Perth Scorchers will replace Brisbane Heat to face Sydney Sixers at the Gold Coast after positive Covid cases in Brisbane Heat camp.
BBL News: Positive Covid cases in Brisbane Heat | Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers replaced by Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

BBL News: Perth Scorchers will replace Brisbane Heat to face Sydney Sixers at the Gold…