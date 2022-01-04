Australia Playing 11 Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head | Scott Boland retains his spot

Australia Playing 11 Sydney Test: Australia have announced their playing 11 for the Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test starting from 5 January 2022.

Australia have wrapped up the Ashes 2021-22 by winning the Boxing Day test in Melbourne. However, they still can’t take the remaining two games lightly. The Ashes is decided, but the 24 points of the World Test Championship are still to play for. Australia would want to take all 60 points from the series.

However, ahead of the test match in Sydney, they had some selection headaches in bowling. Jhye Richardson and Scott Boland have taken fifers, whereas Michael Neser also bowled well in the Adelaide Test. Josh Hazlewood, who has missed the last two tests due to side strain was also in contention. But, it is now confirmed that Josh Hazlewood will miss the game, whereas Scott Boland will cement his place yet again.

As expected, Usman Khawaja will replace Travis Head in the eleven. Travis Head will miss this game after a positive Covid positive result. Khawaja has been in top form in the Sheffield Shield. He has scored 326 runs this season at 81.50, where he has scored two consecutive centuries. Usman batted at the number four slot for Queensland in the Shield games, and it makes him an obvious replacement.

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Playing 11 Sydney Test

Ahead of the game, Pat Cummins confirmed about the playing eleven of the side. He verified that Josh Hazlewood is not fit, or else he would have definitely played the game.

“It’s no secret that if Joshy Hazlewood was available then he was going to play,” Cummins said.

“We gave Josh every chance we could, just felt like he couldn’t bowl at full tilt yesterday. We’re still hoping he’ll be right for Hobart.”

“BUILD THE MAN A STATUE!” 🤩 Scott Boland finished the day with SIX for seven! Brought to you by @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/c55yaozpEz — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 28, 2021

Scott Boland, who won the Man of the Match at the MCG has retained his place in the side. Cummins had a lot of praise for Boland as he referred to him as “bulldozer”.

“You need that disciplined stump-to-stump bowler and that’s what Scotty brings to the table,” Cummins said.

“It would have been a real shame to see Scotty not play this week after his efforts last week.”

There were some discussions about playing Mitchell Swepson along with Nathan Lyon due to Sydney’s surface. However, there is overcast weather predicted throughout the game and Australia decided against it.

Australia’s XI for Sydney Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.