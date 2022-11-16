Australia vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG Adelaide ODI?

Having faced each other more than once in the remaining two formats this year, Australia and England will be playing their first ODI against each other in 2022 tomorrow. The first of three ODIs will be played at the Adelaide Oval – exactly a week after the venue hosted ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2.

Considering that Australia-England ODI rivalry is an age-old affair, this is going to be the 24 bilateral ODI series between them. With no Australia-England ODI series ever ending in a draw, Australia have won 13 as compared to 10 English series victories over the years. As far as playing down under is concerned, Australia have won five and lost two out of their seven home bilateral ODI series against England.

Neither of the two teams announced its Playing XI on the eve of the match. While Australia’s Playing XI for Pat Cummins’ first match as ODI captain is more or less confirmed, the visitors will have some pondering to do in the absence of numerous first-choice players.

Australia vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and England

Sony Sports Network is both televising and streaming England’s tour of Australia 2022 for the Indian audiences. In fact, this three-match ODI series will be the first cricketing series to be broadcast on Sony Sports Network after a recent re-branding undergone by Sony Pictures Network last month.

With Sony making changes to their channel portfolio in India, popularly watched channels such as Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD exist no longer. As a result, Australia-England first ODI will be televised on Sony Sports TEN 5.

“The work that we started three years ago has now reached fruition. We are creating a powerful unified entertainment conglomerate with a broader appeal by refocusing our existing channel portfolio in its latest look and feel,” SPNI MD & CEO N.P Singh had said in a statement.

Unlike television channels, no change has been made in Sony’s streaming platform. Hence, Indians fans will be able to watch this series on Sony LIV with a paid subscription.

Local fans in Australia will be able to watch Adelaide ODI on Fox Sports. Meanwhile, Kayo Sports will continue to stream international cricket played in Australia for their fans. It is noteworthy that new users still stand a chance to avail a free trial (check Kayo app for more information). English fans, on the other hand, will be able to watch this series on BT Sport 1.

Date – 17/11/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 02:45 AM (England), 08:50 AM (India) and 01:50 PM (local).

TV Channel – Sony Sports TEN 5 (India), BT Sport 1 (England) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Kayo Sports (Australia).