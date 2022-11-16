“One of the all-time great player”: Andrew McDonald hails David Warner for playing all three formats for Australia despite playing in all IPL seasons

Indian Premier League is certainly becoming a tournament in which every player wants to play his trade. However, with the kind of workload IPL has, it is getting tougher for the players to play in all three formats of international cricket. David Warner has been an exceptional case.

David Warner has been an IPL legend, and he has been constantly playing for the Australian national team as well. Although, Warner has hinted that he is looking to retire from the test format after Ashes 2023. Warner has been retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2023.

Australia’s ace all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to participate in his maiden IPL and many pundits have already predicted that he will be one of the most expensive buys in the action. It will be interesting to see how Australia will manage his workload as he is slowly becoming an all-format player.

Andrew McDonald hails David Warner for playing all three formats for Australia

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has said that cricket will see format-specific players like Tim David in the next 3-5 years. He believes that IPL is becoming a tournament that every player would want to play in, and it will be difficult for the players to play in all three formats of the game for the international sides.

McDonald hailed David Warner for still playing in all three formats of the game despite playing in all the IPL seasons as well. He insists that Warner is one of the all-time great players, and very few players in the world can sustain the load of playing for such a long period of time.

“David Warner, the ability for him to play across all three formats is truly amazing and (he’s) one of the all-time great players, not only in Australia but worldwide in terms of the ability to be able to do that, there’s very few that can and sustain it for that period of time,” Andrew McDonald said on SEN Radio.

Andrew McDonald on Pat Cummins skipping IPL 2023

Australian test captain Pat Cummins has announced that he will not play in the next IPL season to focus on playing in the Ashes 2023 in England. McDonald said that every player will not take the decision to skip the IPL, but they will look to take a rest from the game after the ODI series against India.

“I could see players potentially having a break on the back of the Indian ODI series at the end of the Test series and then potentially picking up a little bit of IPL content at the back end,” McDonald added.