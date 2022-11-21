Australia vs England ODI records MCG: Melbourne Cricket Ground records in AUS vs ENG ODI history

After clinching the first two matches of the 3-match ODI series, the Australian side will be up against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Tuesday. A whitewash will be eyed by the Australian side, whereas the English team will be playing for respect.

Australia have been clinical in the series with both bat and the ball. They will be looking to do the same in this last match. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are looking in great touch with the bat, whereas Travis Head and David Warner are also looking good at the top.

For England, they won’t be disappointed by these defeats as they recently won the T20 World Cup 2022. They have not got much time to celebrate, but they will certainly be eager to return home after this match. England won the trophy at this stadium only, and they will be hoping to deliver a good performance.

Australia vs England ODI records MCG

The Australian team has dominated England in ODI matches played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A total of 23 ODI have been played between both sides at the MCG, where Australia have won 16 and lost just 7 of them. However, in the last 5 ODIs played here between both sides, Australia have won 3 and lost 2.

The last of the 5 ODIs played between both sides here was way back in 2007 and none of the current team players were part of that match. The last ODI between both countries here was played in 2018, where England won the match by 5 wickets courtesy of a blockbuster knock from Jason Roy.

Roy scored 180 runs in the last match here, and it will be a brilliant opportunity for him to get back to his form. Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis also scored half-centuries. All three of them will be playing in this match as well. Mitchell Marsh has even scalped a fifer with the ball, so this is a happy hunting ground for him.

Victory!! Jason Roy’s 180 and an unbeaten 91* from Joe Root takes us to a superb 5-wicket win at The MCG. Well played lads 👏 pic.twitter.com/i9pjILlrSD — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 14, 2018

Most of the current team players have not played many games against each other at the MCG. David Warner has scored one half-century in the last three ODIs, whereas Starc has also bowled some fine spells. For England, Jos Buttler has played three matches here and Woakes played a couple.

Overall, Ricky Ponting has been the best Australian batter at the MCG against England, where he scored 389 runs at 97.25. In bowling, Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath took 12 wickets each against England at the MCG.

Australia vs England Highest successful run chase at MCG

England have recorded the highest chase at the MCG when they chased 305 runs in the last match played between both sides in 2018. Australia scored 304 runs courtesy of a century from Aaron Finch. England chased the target in 48.5 overs where Jason Roy scored 180 runs and Joe Root scored 91*.