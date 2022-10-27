Australia vs England pitch report MCG: Melbourne pitch report batting or bowling pitch for AUS vs ENG T20

England will take on Australia at the MCG tonight.

Australia vs England pitch report MCG: The loser of tonight’s contest at the MCG might well be crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Cricketing fraternity witnessed a contest for the ages at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last Sunday between India and Pakistan, despite weather forecast leading to the game being not promising at all.

Not even a week later, defending champions Australia and World Cup title frontrunners England will face each other at the same venue, with both the sides staring at a possible elimination early in the tournament.

While New Zealand defeated the Aussies by 89 runs in the ‘Super 12′ stage opener at Sydney, England had to face the biggest upset of this World Cup so far, as they bowed down to Ireland by 5 runs (DLS method) in a rain-curtailed match on Wednesday at Melbourne.

Come Friday, the two heavyweights will face each other in a likely knock-out contest, with the loser to most probably rely on other teams’ results to advance through to the semis.

Australia vs England pitch report MCG

The seamers have enjoyed the assistance offered by the pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the tournament so far.

Expect the quality pace attack from both the sides tonight, to take maximum advantage of the prevailing conditions at the ‘G’, to attack the opposition top-order right from the get-go.

With rain expected to play spoilsport yet again during the contest on Friday, expect the moisture on the surface to provide some tennis ball bounce, as was reckoned by Matthew Hayden ahead of the rain-curtailed match between Ireland and England at this venue on Wednesday.

“It’s a fresh pitch, there are shorter boundaries on the off side for a right-handed batsman. There is some nice green covering on the pitch, looks really nice for fast bowlers. There’s a bit of moisture so there will be some tennis ball bounce,” exclaimed Hayden during the Ireland-England match pitch report at MCG.

With DLS system likely to come into play yet again, expect the captain winning the Toss to field first.