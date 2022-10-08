Australia vs England T20 head to head record: AUS vs ENG T20 records

Australia vs England T20 head to head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for AUS vs ENG T20I.

England are in Australia for the second time this year. A story of two extremes, both their visits have been for completely different reasons. While they were already in Australia at the start of the year for Ashes 2021-22, they are in Australia in the last quarter of 2022 for a three-match T20I series followed by ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The first of three T20Is will be played in Perth tomorrow to kick-start the last bilateral series for both the teams before the World Cup. The match will be played almost a year after their last clash in this format. In what was an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 group match in Dubai, England had registered a thumping 8-wicket victory by chasing a 126-run target in the 12th over.

Not just the last match but England have dominated Australia in their last five T20Is against each other. England, who’ve won four out of their last five matches against Australia, are slightly behind as far as the two teams’ overall T20I head-to-head record is concerned.

Although Australia have performed exceedingly well at home, adding to their solitary T20I victory in this country shouldn’t be a daunting task for this England cricket team. All in all, fans should brace themselves for three intensely fought T20Is between two teams who have it in them to win the world event next month.

He may be a Renegade in #BBL12, but Liam Livingstone is back at Optus Stadium tomorrow night as England take on the Aussies 🇦🇺🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Throwback to his scorching 79 against the Strikers in Perth! 💥#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/5PBZNxnPRs — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) October 8, 2022

Australia vs England T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by AUS: 10

Matches won by ENG: 9

Matches played at Perth Stadium: 0 (AUS 0, ENG 0)

Matches played in Australia: 8 (AUS 7, ENG 1)

Matches played in Oceania: 8 (AUS 7, ENG 1)

AUS average score against ENG: 162

ENG average score against AUS: 152

Most runs for AUS: 594 (Aaron Finch)

Most runs for ENG: 392 (Jos Buttler)

Most wickets for AUS: 8 (Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell)

Most wickets for ENG: 11 (Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid)

Most catches for AUS: 9 (David Warner)

Most catches for ENG: 10 (Jos Buttler)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).