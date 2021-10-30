“A Declare it G & T o’Clock”: Michael Vaughan trolls Australian Cricket Team post heavy defeat vs England in 2021 T20 World Cup

Michael Vaughan takes a cheeky dig at Australian Cricket Team following their drubbing by England in 2021 ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai

The 26th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and England proved to be, against all expectations, as one of the most lopsided encounters one would have imagined given the talents galore in both the sides.

But, it wasn’t Australia’s night right from the word go as England asked them to Bat first following the trend of majority of the games in the World Cup thus far. Having put a modest total of 125/10 on the board, it was a walk in the park for the English batters led by Jos Buttler (71 off 32) as they decimated the dangerous Aussie bowling attack by 8 wickets, with as many as 8.2 Overs to spare.

Former England Cricket team captain Michael Vaughan made sure he did not let such a ‘Once in a Blue moon’ moment go in vain, and tool to his social media handle to take a dig at the Australian Cricket team and their fans.

Michael Vaughan dons his witty hat; trolls Australian Cricket Team

With the England batters completing the chase within 12 Overs, there was way too much time to spare for the fans (Vaughan, more so). Vaughan thus, made sure he cashed in to this opportunity to take a sly dig at the Aussies. “A declare it G & T O’clock”, wrote Vaughan via his Twitter handle.

‘G & T’ is a sort of new age slang referring to ‘Gin and Tonic’. ‘G & T O’Clock’ simply means that the work for the day is over and its now time for some leisure or recreation activity. And what better than some ‘gin and tonic’ or some drinks for the ones used to it.

A declare it G & T O’clock .. 😜😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2021

Earlier in the match it were the fast bowling duo of Chris Woakes (4-0-23-2) and Chris Jordan (4-0-17-3) who wrecked havoc at the Aussie top order, as Australia were reduced to a score of 21/3 in the first 6 Overs of the Powerplay. This was also the lowest Powerplay score in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup so far. The Aussies just never got going after this initial jolt, and the entire innings was bundled up for 125 runs. Chris Jordan was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ for his match winning performance with the ball.