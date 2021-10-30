Cricket

“A Declare it G & T o’Clock”: Michael Vaughan trolls Australian Cricket Team post heavy defeat vs England in 2021 T20 World Cup

"A Declare it G & T o’Clock": Michael Vaughan trolls Australian Cricket Team post heavy defeat vs England in 2021 T20 World Cup
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Masked Kobe Bryant got his revenge on Dwyane Wade”: How the ‘Black Mamba’ torched the Miami Heat after Wade broke his nose
Next Article
Dota 2 Marci released: Ability pool, talents and possible position in meta.
Cricket Latest News
"A Declare it G & T o’Clock": Michael Vaughan trolls Australian Cricket Team post heavy defeat vs England in 2021 T20 World Cup
“A Declare it G & T o’Clock”: Michael Vaughan trolls Australian Cricket Team post heavy defeat vs England in 2021 T20 World Cup

Michael Vaughan takes a cheeky dig at Australian Cricket Team following their drubbing by England…