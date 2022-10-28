Australia vs England T20 head to head records: AUS vs ENG head to head in T20 history

Australia vs England T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup match.

Chief rivals in the cricketing world, Australia and England will face each other in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium today.

Third Super 12 match for both the teams will more or less decide their future as far as qualification for the next round is concerned. Having astonishingly won and lost a match each, one of these two teams will suffer its second loss on Friday to find itself getting distanced from the prospect of qualifying for semi-finals just like Pakistan.

It is due to this exact quarter-final nature of this match that it will entice attention from around the world. The likelihood of one of the two teams worthy of being favourites facing elimination makes this contest between arch-rivals an unmissable affair.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Melbourne Cricket Ground for Australia vs England Super 12 match

Australia, who have had an edge over England in this format both at home and in T20 World Cups, lack behind this opposition overall in this format. England, who’ve won three out of their last five T20Is against Australia, had defeated the Aussies 2-0 in a three-match series earlier this month.

Australia vs England T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by AUS: 10

Matches won by ENG: 11

Matches played in Australia: 11 (AUS 7, ENG 3)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cups: 3 (AUS 1, ENG 2)

AUS average score against ENG: 158

ENG average score against AUS: 154

Most runs for AUS: 619 (Aaron Finch)

Most runs for ENG: 542 (Jos Buttler)

Most wickets for AUS: 8 (Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Kane Richardson)

Most wickets for ENG: 12 (Adil Rashid)

Most catches for AUS: 11 (David Warner)

Most catches for ENG: 11 (Jos Buttler)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).