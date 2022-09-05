Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ Cairns ODI?

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st AUS vs NZ ODI.

The first ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2022 will be played in Cairns tomorrow. A three-match ODI series between Trans-Tasman rivals will witness the return of international cricket in Cairns after as many as 18 years.

Set to be an ODI between these two teams after almost 30 months, this is going to be Australia and New Zealand’s 21st bilateral ODI series against each other. Out of their previous 20 series, Australia have won 11 as compared to just five wins by New Zealand. While the remaining four series had ended in a draw, readers must note that New Zealand have never won an ODI series of more than one match in Australia.

Slated to be part of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League, this series will present an opportunity to both these teams to strengthen their respective positions on the points table. With both the teams likely to take the field with almost full-strength squads, fans can expect three engrossing matches this week.

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network will be televising New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2022 in India. Much like the recently concluded Zimbabwe’s tour of Australia, fans will be able to watch this series with just one English commentary panel.

Indians fans must note that they highly likely to watch this series on Sony SIX and that no other Sony Sports channel will televise these matches.

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Cairns ODIs on the tried and tested Fox Sports. Kayo Sports will be streaming this series for Australian fans. For those who don’t know, Kayo is offering a 14-day trial version for new subscribers. Fans of the Black Caps will have to switch to Sky Sport NZ to watch this tour.

The challenge ahead! @JimmyNeesh and Lockie Ferguson on taking series winning momentum into the Chappell-Hadlee Series starting tomorrow in Cairns. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz from 4-20pm NZT. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/oe9UFlYYfP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 5, 2022

Date – 06/09/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 09:50 AM (India) and 02:20 PM (local).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Fox Sports (Australia) and Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Kayo Sports (Australia).