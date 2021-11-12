Australia vs New Zealand T20 Head to Head Records | AUS vs NZ T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

Australia vs New Zealand T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup final.

The final match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai on November 14 (Sunday).

Reaching the semi-finals on the back of losing a Super 12 match each, both New Zealand and Australia weren’t the favourites in their first knockout match of the tournament. Having said that, a couple of fascinating run-chases saw New Zealand and Australia defeating the favourites to enter their first and second T20 World Cup final respectively.

2021 T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will only be the second time when these two teams will be playing a World Cup match in the shortest format against each other. In their previous match, which also happens to be their only T20I against each other in Asia, the Black Caps had emerged as the victorious side.

New Zealand, who have played eights T20Is in Dubai in the last 12 years, have won three and lost five to not have a pleasing record here. Australia, on the other hand, have won five and lost six out of their 11 T20Is at this venue.

Australia vs New Zealand T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 14

Matches won by AUS: 9

Matches won by NZ: 5

Matches played in Asia: 1 (AUS 0, NZ 1)

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (AUS 0, NZ 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (AUS 0, NZ 1)

AUS average score against NZ: 167

NZ average score against AUS: 159

Most runs for AUS: 251 (Aaron Finch)

Most runs for NZ: 435 (Martin Guptill)

Most wickets for AUS: 13 (Ashton Agar)

Most wickets for NZ: 16 (Ish Sodhi)

Most catches for AUS: 10 (Glenn Maxwell)

Most catches for NZ: 10 (Martin Guptill)

The last New Zealand-Australia T20I had been played just over eight months ago when Australia had toured New Zealand for a five-match T20I series with a second-string squad. New Zealand, who had won that match by 7 wickets in Wellington, had won the series 3-2 with it.