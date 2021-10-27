Australia vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20s | AUS vs SL T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

Australia vs Sri Lanka Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the AUS vs SL T20 World Cup match.

The 22nd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Australia and Sri Lanka in Dubai tomorrow. The Group 1 match will be the only match to be played on Thursday.

With Australia and Sri Lanka winning their first Super 12 match against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively, both the teams have a couple of points under their belt. Having said that, Sri Lanka (0.583) are at the second position on the points table on the back of a better NRR (Net Run Rate) as compared to Australia (0.253).

Considering chink in the armor in their current squads and how neither of Australia and Sri Lanka have a significant advantage due to their past record against each other, fans can expect this match to result in a close contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Can watch @stevesmith49‘s poetry in motion all day long 🤩 Here’s to a lot more of this class batting, in #AUSvSL on Thursday 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Bxc7tuy4Ok — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 27, 2021

Speaking about the venue, Australia don’t have the best of T20I records in Dubai winning two and losing four out of their seven outing here. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each when they had last played in Dubai eight years ago.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20s

Total number of matches played: 16

Matches won by AUS: 8

Matches won by SL: 8

Matches played in Asia: 4 (AUS 2, SL 2)

Matches played at neutral venues: 3 (AUS 2, SL 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 3 (AUS 2, SL 1)

AUS average score against SL: 159

SL average score against AUS: 144

Most runs for AUS: 447 (David Warner)

Most runs for SL: 174 (Kusal Perera)

Most wickets for AUS: 14 (Adam Zampa)

Most wickets for SL: 3 (Dasun Shanaka)

Most catches for AUS: 5 (David Warner)

Most catches for SL: 4 (Kusal Perera)

The last time when Australia and Sri Lanka had locked horns against each other in the shortest format was at the Melbourne Cricket Ground a couple of years ago. Chasing a 143-run target, Australia had sealed the chase with 14 balls to spare on the back of opening batter David Warner scoring 57* (50) to win the ‘Man of the Match’ and ‘Man of the Series’ awards as his team thrashed the visitors 3-0.