Australia vs West Indies T20 head to head record: AUS vs WI head to head stats in T20

Australia vs West Indies T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for first AUS vs WI T20I.

The first T20I of West Indies’ tour of Australia 2022 will be played at the Carrara Oval tomorrow. The first of a two-match T20I series will also be the first T20I to be played in the ongoing Australian summer.

Having hosted six ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand about a month ago, Australia hosting a T20I less than three weeks before defending their ICC T20 World Cup title at home will officially kick-start preparations for the world event.

West Indies, who have barely managed to reach Australian shores in time for this series, don’t have ideal preparations as far as adjusting to the conditions are concerned. With most of their players coming straight from respective Caribbean Premier League 2022 stints, some T20 cricket behind them could be a blessing in disguise for the visitors.

West Indies, who surprisingly have a better head-to-head record T20I against Australia, have won one out of their three T20Is in this country. In what remains their only victory against and in Australia across formats in this century, it had also come in Queensland almost a decade ago.

The last Australia vs West Indies T20I was played during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi 11 months ago. Half-centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in a 124-run match-winning partnership had propelled Australia to an 8-wicket victory in a 158-run chase.

Australia vs West Indies T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by AUS: 7

Matches won by WI: 10

Matches played at Carrara Oval: 0 (AUS 0, WI 0)

Matches played in Australia: 3 (AUS 2, WI 1)

Matches played in Oceania: 3 (AUS 2, WI 1)

AUS average score against WI: 148

WI average score against AUS: 162

Most runs for AUS: 400 (David Warner)

Most runs for WI: 144 (Johnson Charles)

Most wickets for AUS: 9 (Josh Hazlewood)

Most wickets for WI: 5 (Obed McCoy)

Most catches for AUS: 9 (Matthew Wade)

Most catches for WI: 4 (Nicholas Pooran)

“Oh my god…” 💥 Throwback to Nicholas Pooran raining sixes all over @MetriconStadium in a BBL|10 epic 🙌 The West Indies superstar returns to the Gold Coast this Wednesday as the Windies take on Australia! 🏝 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/xeCPAM1TNu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) October 2, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).