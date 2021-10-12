Avesh Khan and V Iyer: Indian team gets two more net bowlers in addition to Umran Malik for T20 World Cup 2021

Avesh Khan and V Iyer: The fast bowler from Delhi Capitals and all-rounder from Kolkata Knight Riders will join the senior team now.

The Indian cricket team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has received two more net bowlers in Madhya Pradesh duo of fast bowler Avesh Khan and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

The pair will join J&K fast bowler Umran Malik to assist the Indian batters in the nets throughout the World Cup. While Malik had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League 2021, Khan and Iyer had played for Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

In the 15 matches that Khan has played this season, he has picked 23 wickets at an average of 18.60, an economy rate of 7.50 and a strike rate of 14.86 to be the second-highest wicket-taker this season.

Learn and move on.

Iyer, on the other hand, getting a call-up as a net bowler is perplexing as his primary skill is that of a batter. In the 7.3 overs that he’s bowled across three innings this season, Iyer’s three wickets have come at an average of 21.33, an economy rate of 8.53 and a strike rate of 15.

In addition to Malik, Khan and Iyer, India already have as many as three reserve players namely Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur for the World Cup.

“The national selectors have decided to also include Avesh [Khan] in the mix. As of now, he will be a net bowler but if the team management feels, he can be upgraded,” a BCCI source close to the selection committee was quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday.

“Avesh bowls at an average speed of 142 to 145 clicks, earns disconcerting bounce from the flattest of decks and has been on support staff’s radar for some time,” the source added.

Iyer, 26, could have been asked to stay back in the UAE as a potential cover for Hardik Pandya. Considering the suspense around Pandya’s fitness, the selectors might have thought of keeping a like-for-like player among the probable options. Readers must note that the same is a mere assumption and that noting has been confirmed as of now.