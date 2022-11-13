Babar Azam wife name: Is Pakistan cricket captain married?

Babar Azam is certainly one of the most important cricketers of Pakistan, and he has been praised for his batting skills by legends around the world. When Babar will step on the field against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it will be Babar’s one of the biggest games of cricket.

Babar has often been criticized for his captaincy, but he has led this Pakistan side to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan last played a World Cup final in 2009, where they defeated Sri Lanka to win the T20 World Cup. If Pakistan can beat England at the MCG, Babar’s name will be carved in Pakistan’s history.

The personal form of Babar Azam has not been great in the tournament, where he has managed to score 92 runs at an average of 15.33. He scored a half-century in the semi-final against New Zealand, and he would want to get some momentum from there.

Babar Azam wife name

Babar Azam is not married yet, but it was announced last year that he got engaged to his paternal cousin last year in June. He was playing in the PSL at that time in the UAE, but there is no official update regarding the same. At the moment, there is no confirmed news that when Babar will get married.

In the recent Asia Cup in UAE, a video was released where Indian captain Rohit Sharma asked Babar Azam to get married, but Babar declined the offer by saying not right now.

In November 2021, Babar was engaged in a controversy where a girl Hamiza Mukhtar filed several charges against Babar where she accused Babar of sexual abuse, fake promises of marriage, etc. Earlier this year, Mukhtar dropped all the cases against Babar by saying that Babar is innocent.

Recently, Karachi Kings traded Babar Azam to Peshwar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League 2023. Karachi won the PSL 2020 under Babar’s captaincy, but they finished at the bottom position last year.