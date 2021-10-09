“Ball of the century”: Wasim Jaffer appreciates Shikha Pandey’s unplayable delivery to Alyssa Healy in 2nd T20I

Shikha Pandey’s unplayable delivery: The Indian fast bowler made the opposition wicket-keeper batter look clueless at the Carrara Oval.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India Women’s tour of Australia at the Carrara Oval, India fast bowler Shikha Pandey bowled an absolute jaffa to dismiss Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy (4).

Healy, who kick-started the Australian innings with a boundary on the first ball that she faced, was found wanting on the second delivery. Having pitched the ball on the sixth-stump line, Pandey brought the ball into Healy to an extent that it ended up hitting the leg-stump.

Completely foxed by the swing on the ball, Healy was in no position to defend it as Pandey made early inroads into the Australian innings. Defending a 119-run target, the visitors badly needed such a start from one of their new-ball bowlers.

While other Indian bowlers contributed to reduce Australia to 46/4 in the 10th over, it was Tahlia McGrath’s 42* (33) comprising of six fours which steered them to a 4-wicket victory in the last over.

In the first innings, India managed to score a respectable 118/9 in 20 overs despite losing half their side before the halfway mark. Coming in to bat at No. 8 in the 12th over after Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to field, India’s Pooja Vastrakar was their highest run-scorer with her 37* (26) comprising of three fours and two sixes.

Wasim Jaffer appreciates Shikha Pandey’s unplayable delivery to Alyssa Healy

Ball of the century, women’s cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021

Twitter reactions on Shikha Pandey:

That delivery by @shikhashauny will make anyone from any period of cricket proud! Came in 2 miles! Wow! Top stuff. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 9, 2021

