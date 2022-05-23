Bangladesh highest Test partnership: Highest Test partnership for Bangladesh

Bangladesh highest Test partnership: Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim stitched a record partnership against Sri Lanka in the 2nd test.

Bangladesh are Sri Lanka are up against each other in the 2nd test of the two-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The first game ended in a draw, and this game is the series decider. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, but the decision went against them.

The pace bowling duo of Asitha Fernando and Kasun Rajitha broke the back of Bangladesh. At one stage, Bangladesh were crumbling at 24-5 after seven overs. However, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das had some other plans for the Sri Lankan bowlers. At the end of Day 1, Bangladesh were 277-5.

Both of them have combined for an unbeaten 253 runs for the 6th wicket, which is the 5th highest partnership in the history of Bangladesh’s test history. Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim are unbeaten at 135 and 115 runs, respectively.

Bangladesh highest Test partnership

Shakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have the record of stitching the highest partnership for Bangladesh in test cricket. Both of them combined for 359 runs for the 5th wicket against New Zealand at Wellington’s Basin Reserve in 2017. Shakib al Hasan scored 217 runs in that match, whereas Rahim scored 159 runs.

The 312 runs opening partnership of Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes against Pakistan in Khulna in 2015 comes at the second position. In the 2nd innings of the match, the partnership of Tamim and Imrul helped Bangladesh to draw the match. Tamim Iqbal scored a brilliant double century (206 runs) and Imrul Kayes scored 150 runs.

A record of 253* runs partnership between Litton Das & Mushfiqur Rahim keep Bangladesh steady on the first day of the 2nd test against Sri Lanka. #BCB #Cricket #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/yvA7kgquIt — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 23, 2022

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Ashraful combined for 267 runs for the 5th wicket against Sri Lanka in 2013 at Galle Cricket Ground. Both of them batters were at their very best in the match, where Rahim scored 200 runs and Ashraful scored 190 runs. This match also ended in a draw.

The 4th highest partnership was between Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim against Zimbabwe when they combined 266 runs for the 4th wicket. It is interesting to note that Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim has been a part of four of the top-5 partnerships for Bangladesh in test wickets.