Mirpur Bangladesh weather forecast: Weather in Mirpur Dhaka BAN vs SL 2nd Test Day 3

Mirpur Bangladesh weather forecast: Day-3 of the 2nd test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been interrupted by rain.

Hosts Bangladesh are up against Sri Lanka in the 2nd test of the two-match test series. The first test ended in a draw at Chattogram, and this match at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium is the series decider.

Bangladesh scored 365 runs in the first innings, courtesy of brilliant centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. Both of them combined 272 runs for the 6th wicket, which is the 3rd highest partnership in the history of Bangladesh’s test history.

In return, Sri Lanka also gave a strong reply. At 70.1 overs, Sri Lankans were 210-4, courtesy of a brilliant half-century from captain Dimuth Karunaratne. The game stopped after that point due to persistent rain in Dhaka.

Mirpur Bangladesh weather forecast

There have been persistent rains in Dhaka, and the chances of easing out are not looking promising as well. It is currently pouring down in Dhaka. According to Accuweather, the humidity will remain high, and there are chances of rain every hour.

At 3 PM local, there is a 40% chance of rain with 60% humidity, the rain chances lower down to 34% from 4-6 pm, but the humidity will remain on the higher side. The ground has already taken a lot of pouring, and it will take time to make the ground ready after the rain eases out.

SL lose Rajitha and Karunaratne early on Day 3. At Lunch SL 210/4. Mathews (25*) and DDS (30*) at the crease.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/3TD2zCYyBc — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 25, 2022

The atmosphere looks quite grim with a lot of cloud cover, and there is an additional sheet placed on the bowler’s run-up mark as well to provide some protection. However, the drainage system at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium is one of the best in the subcontinent and even half an hour of time will be good enough to dry the ground.

The overhead conditions are very dark and damp, and despite the good drainage system, the chances of day’s play look quite bleak at the moment in Dhaka.