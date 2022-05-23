Kusal Mendis news chest pain: What happened to Kusal Mendis in BAN vs SL 2nd Test?

Kusal Mendis news chest pain: Kusal Mendis has been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka after complaining of chest pain in BAN vs SL test.

Bangladesh are playing against Sri Lanka in the 2nd match of the two-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The first test ended in a draw, so the winner of this match will take the series home.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, but the Sri Lankan bowlers proved the decision wrong. The pace duo of Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando ripped the top-order of the Bangladesh side. Sri Lankans are flying in the match, but the news about Kusal Mendis has dented some of their happiness.

Kusal Mendis news chest pain

During the 23rd over of the match, Kusal Mendis, who was fielding in the slip cordon, went down. He complained of chest pain and after a brief session with the doctor, he left the field. The doctor made X-sign from both his hands to instruct the camp.

Espncricinfo reported that Kusal Mendis is hospitalized at a hospital in Dhaka. He was holding his chest while leaving the field as well, but he was able to walk on his own.

“Kusal Mendis has been hospitalized in Dhaka after leaving the field holding his chest. The player was helped off the field in the 23rd over, shortly before lunch today in the second” CricInfo reported.

Kusal Mendis has been hospitalized in Dhaka after leaving the field holding his chest shortly before lunch in the second #BANvSL Test. pic.twitter.com/jMIOYXL24k — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) May 23, 2022

Bangladesh’s Daily Star reported that Mendis was taken for a precautionary scan at a local medical facility in Dhaka. The management is guessing that it is a muscular pain, but the updates will arrive after the scans only.

“Mendis was taken to a city hospital for a precautionary check-up after he was taken off the field. Initially the physio asked for a stretcher but Kusal was able to walk off the field later. The management are guessing its just a muscle pain but more updates will arrive later. The second session’s play between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have started with Kusal off the pitch.” Bangladesh’s Daily Star reported.

There is no further update on the same.