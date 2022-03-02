Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG Mirpur T20I?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st BAN vs AFG T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium tomorrow. Despite losing the recently concluded three-match ODI series 1-2 in Chattogram, Afghanistan would be banking on confidence gained by winning the third ODI ahead of locking horns in what is considered to be their favourite format.

Afghanistan, who will be taking the field against a full-strength Bangladeshi squad with a depleted squad of theirs, also have past numbers to gain confidence from ahead of a two-match series in Mirpur.

Out of the six T20Is that Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played against each other till date, Bangladesh only have a couple of victories as compared to Afghanistan’s four victories. Bangladesh, who have won just two but lost nine T20Is since the start of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, have also lost three out of their last four T20I against Afghanistan to register dismal numbers in the format from multiple angles.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh

Continuing with a latest trend, international cricket in Bangladesh will once again not be available for television viewing in India. As a result, Indian fans will have to do with a streaming platform to follow this two-match T20I series.

Digital mode of viewing isn’t novel for the Indian fans as they have been consuming international cricket in New Zealand, West Indies and Ireland via streaming platforms lately.

Streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming this series at a nominal price. As was the case during the ODI series, Fan Code have made a provision for a one-match pass.

Interested fans can buy the same on the website or mobile application of FanCode by paying INR 15 (50% discounted price). On the other hand, Indian fans who wish to buy a pass for the whole series (two T20Is), will have to pay a 62% discounted price of INR 19.

As far as the Bangladeshi fans are concerned, they will be able to follow Mirpur T20Is on T Sports. There’s also a strong possibility of the matches being live streamed on the YouTube channel of T Sports. Afghani fans back home will have to switch to ATN (Ariana Television Network) to watch this series.

Date – 03/02/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (India) and 03:00 PM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Not available (India), T Sports (Bangladesh) and ATN (Afghanistan).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and T Sports YouTube channel (Bangladesh).