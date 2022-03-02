Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka records: List of Shere Bangla Stadium Mirpur T20I records and batting and bowling stats

Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka records: The cricket stadium in Mirpur will be hosting Afghanistan for two T20Is.

Coming on the back of playing a three-match ODI series in Chattogram, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all in readiness of contesting against each other in a two-match T20I series in Mirpur from tomorrow.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, which had hosted multiple international matches across formats last year, will be hosting one for the first time in 2022. Toss doesn’t really hold much of an importance here as teams batting first have won 28 and teams batting second have won 29 out of the total 57 T20Is played between 2011-2021.

Being the hosts, Bangladesh have played the maximum number of T20Is (39) in Dhaka. However, they have more losses (18) than victories (21) over the years. Afghanistan, who have only played four T20Is at this venue, have won three and lost one.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG Mirpur T20I in India and Bangladesh?

An affirmative record in Mirpur T20Is, in addition to their superior head-to-head T20I record (4-2) against Bangladesh, should inspire the visitors to be high on confidence ahead of what is considered to be their favourite format.

Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka records

Barring former India captain Virat Kohli, all other Top Five highest run-scorers in Mirpur T20Is belong to the home team. Other non-Bangladeshi batters with most T20I runs at this venue are Rohit Sharma (338), Umar Akmal (258) and Marlon Samuels (229). Senior Afghani pair of Najibullah Zadran (134) and Mohammad Nabi (126) have been their best T20I batters here.

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Mahmudullah (BAN) 36 719 64* 37.84 117.86 0 2 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 28 507 66 20.28 103.68 0 2 Virat Kohli (IND) 11 472 77 94.4 122.59 0 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 31 431 66* 18.73 104.61 0 2 Liton Das (BAN) 14 355 60* 27.3 131.48 0 3

In the bowling department, the Top Five T20I wicket-takers in Mirpur are all Bangladeshi cricketers. Non-Bangladeshi bowlers to have done well at this venue are Ravichandran Ashwin (15), Samuel Badree (11), Ajaz Patel (10), Amit Mishra (10) and Amjad Javed (9).

As far as the visitors are concerned, illustrious spin-trio of Rashid Khan (6), Mohammad Nabi (4) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4) have T20I wickets to their name at this venue.

Batter Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 26 37 16.16 6.22 15.5 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 28 36 19.05 6.5 17.5 Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 14 27 13.74 7.37 11.1 Mahmudullah (BAN) 36 17 18.35 6.21 17.1 Nasum Ahmed (BAN) 11 16 11.18 4.97 13.5

Highest innings total at Shere Bangla National Stadium

This venue has witnessed quite a few formidable totals in the shortest format. It is worth mentioning that the Top 10 highest T20I innings totals in Mirpur comprise of only two second innings totals.