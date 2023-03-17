Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch BAN vs IRE Sylhet ODIs?

Merely three days after hosting England across both the white-ball formats, Bangladesh will be hosting Ireland for the first of a three-match ODI series in Sylhet tomorrow. In fact, an all-format tour will comprise of three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Test match.

As far as the ODI format is concerned, Bangladesh and Ireland will be resuming their rivalry after 46 months. When it comes to bilateral ODIs, these two teams will be locking horns for the first time since 2010.

In what is Ireland’s fourth visit to the country, they will be playing their third bilateral ODI series against Bangladesh. Readers must note that Ireland are yet to win a bilateral ODI series against this opposition.

Although Ireland have confirmed facing Bangladesh in England for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League later in the year, it is noteworthy that this series won’t be part of the same.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

As was the case during England’s tour of Bangladesh of late, no television channel will be broadcasting Ireland’s tour of Bangladesh 2023 for Indian audiences.

As a result, Indian fans will have to do with streaming platform FanCode yet again. Interested fans can buy a series pass for INR 69 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. The same is neither a discounted price nor there is any provision for a one-match pass.

It is worth a mention that Ireland’s tour won’t be available for television viewing in the UK as well unlike the England tour. Much like the Indian fans, fans living in Ireland and UK will be able to live stream all these matches on a streaming platform named Clubber TV with a paid subscription (options available on per day and annual basis).

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT Clubber are delighted to be the exclusive broadcaster in the UK and Ireland, of Ireland’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Watch the action from March 18th here: 👉 https://t.co/jy322yvwUV Follow for live updates and highlights.

PPV €11.99

Annual Pass €39.99 pic.twitter.com/exumiuCtxo — Clubber (@clubber) March 16, 2023

Date – 18/03/2023 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 08:00 AM (Ireland), 01:30 PM (India) and 02:00 PM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Clubber TV (Ireland & UK) and Gazi TV & T-Sports (Bangladesh).

Online platform – FanCode (India), Rabbithole App (Bangladesh) and Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel (Rest of the World).