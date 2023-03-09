Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs England T20 series 2023?

The first T20I of England’s tour of Bangladesh 2023 will be the fourth international match involving Test Playing Nations to be played on March 9, 2023. The first-ever Bangladesh-England bilateral T20I will follow three Test matches between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, India and Australia and South Africa and West Indies in Christchurch, Ahmedabad and Johannesburg respectively.

Set to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the afternoon, the match will kick-start the first-ever bilateral T20I series between these two teams. This venue, meanwhile, will be hosting a T20I after almost three and a half years.

Having hosted a total of 12 Bangladesh Premier League 2023 matches earlier this year, the stadium will be hosting its 100th T20 on Thursday. While no team has ever been able to touch the 200-run mark in a T20I here, there have been as many as 12 such instances in T20s played here.

Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and England

As was the case during the recently concluded three-match ODI series, this three-match T20I series will also not be available for television viewing in India. Just like New Zealand-Sri Lanka Test series, Bangladesh-England T20Is will also be available exclusively on a streaming platform in India.

FanCode will be live streaming all the three T20Is with a paid subscription. Interested fans can buy a series pass for INR 59 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. There is neither a discounted price nor a one-match pass for this series.

The ever-reliable Sky Sports will televise the T20I series for fans living in England. Local fans in Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be able to watch these matches on Gazi TV and T-Sports. All other ROW territories must go through the YouTube channel of Rabbitholebd to follow this series.

Date – 09/03/2023 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 09:00 AM (England), 02:30 PM (India) and 03:00 PM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Sky Sports (England) and Gazi TV & T-Sports (Bangladesh).

Online platform – FanCode (India), Rabbithole App (Bangladesh) and Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel (Rest of the World).