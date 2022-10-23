Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 head to head records: BAN vs NED head to head in T20 history

Bangladesh and Netherlands will be playing a T20I after six years.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for BAN vs NED T20 World Cup match.

The 17th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Bangladesh and Netherlands in Hobart tomorrow. Only the second Group 2 match, it will be sixth international match and fourth T20I between these two teams.

The last of the three Bangladesh-Netherlands T20Is was played during ICC World Twenty20 2016 in Dharamsala. In what was a First Round match back in the day, Bangladesh had registered an 8-run victory as Netherlands scored 145/7 in 20 overs while chasing a 154-run target.

Bangladesh, who have won four and lost 11 out of their 16 T20Is in 2022, will have to play quite contrarily to how they’ve played overall this year. In what has been a dismal year for them on the back of losing out on a few key cricketers, Bangladesh are coming on the back of losing their only completed warm-up match against Afghanistan earlier this week.

Netherlands, meanwhile, are among the four teams who have reached Super 12s after First Round. Having already won two out of their three matches in this tournament, Netherlands would be a confident side even against a Full Member Nation.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 3

Matches won by BAN: 2

Matches won by NED: 1

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (BAN 1, NED 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (BAN 1, NED 0)

BAN average score against NED: 142

NED average score against BAN: 140

Most runs for BAN: 17 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most runs for NED: 29 (Stephan Myburgh)

Most wickets for BAN: 6 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most wickets for NED: 7 (Tim van der Gugten)

Most catches for BAN: 1 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most catches for NED: 1 (Tom Cooper and Stephan Myburgh)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).