Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 schedule group list: T20 World Cup 2022 Groups A and B match list
Gurpreet Singh
|Fri Oct 21 2022
Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 schedule group list: The group/qualifying stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 culminated on Friday.
The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finally has all the teams confirmed for the ‘Super 12’ stage, with four remaining spots sealed after the end of the group stage of the tournament on Friday.
With Sri Lanka and Netherlands having booked their respective berths on Thursday itself, the last day of the qualifying stage witnessed the two-time T20 World champions West Indies crash out of the tournament along with Scotland, who had gone past this stage during the 2021 World Cup.
West Indies had no answers to the all-round display of top quality Cricket from Ireland, who made it through to the ‘Super 12’ stage after defeating the former in a one-sided contest by 9 wickets in Hobart.
Later in the day, Zimbabwe got the better of Scotland by 5 wickets, to make it through to the next round as well, for the first time in T20 World Cup history.
The African nation had previously been part of the T20 World Cup on a total of five occasions, but had never gone past the first round in the tournament.
The aforementioned developments have meant that Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be part of the ‘Super 12 Group 2’, while Sri Lanka and Ireland will join the ‘Super 12 Group 1’.
Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 schedule group list
Super 12 Group 2 teams – Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa.
Super 12 Group 1 teams – Sri Lanka. Ireland, Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand.
Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 Groups 1 and 2 match list (all timings in IST)
October 22
New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 23
Sri Lanka vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
October 24
Bangladesh vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
South Africa vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart
October 25
Australia vs Sri Lanka — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 26
England vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
October 27
South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
India vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 28
Afghanistan vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
October 29
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
October 30
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane
Pakistan vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth
October 31
Australia vs Ireland — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane
November 1
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane
England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane
November 2
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 3
Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 4
New Zealand vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 5
England vs Sri Lanka — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 6
South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.