Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 schedule group list: T20 World Cup 2022 Groups A and B match list

India will take on Pakistan in their first T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.

Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 schedule group list: The group/qualifying stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 culminated on Friday.

The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finally has all the teams confirmed for the ‘Super 12’ stage, with four remaining spots sealed after the end of the group stage of the tournament on Friday.

With Sri Lanka and Netherlands having booked their respective berths on Thursday itself, the last day of the qualifying stage witnessed the two-time T20 World champions West Indies crash out of the tournament along with Scotland, who had gone past this stage during the 2021 World Cup.

West Indies had no answers to the all-round display of top quality Cricket from Ireland, who made it through to the ‘Super 12’ stage after defeating the former in a one-sided contest by 9 wickets in Hobart.

Later in the day, Zimbabwe got the better of Scotland by 5 wickets, to make it through to the next round as well, for the first time in T20 World Cup history.

The African nation had previously been part of the T20 World Cup on a total of five occasions, but had never gone past the first round in the tournament.

The aforementioned developments have meant that Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be part of the ‘Super 12 Group 2’, while Sri Lanka and Ireland will join the ‘Super 12 Group 1’.

Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 schedule group list

Super 12 Group 2 teams – Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Super 12 Group 1 teams – Sri Lanka. Ireland, Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand.

Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 Groups 1 and 2 match list (all timings in IST)

October 22

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23

Sri Lanka vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 24

Bangladesh vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25

Australia vs Sri Lanka — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26

England vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 27

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28

Afghanistan vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 29

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31

Australia vs Ireland — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 4

New Zealand vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5

England vs Sri Lanka — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 6

South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.