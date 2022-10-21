Teams qualified for Super 12: Super 12 qualified teams in T20 World Cup 2022

Teams qualified for Super 12: A total of four First Round teams have qualified for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round.

During the 12th First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Scotland and Zimbabwe in Hobart, Zimbabwe beat Scotland by 5 wickets to book a Super 12 berth for themselves.

Playing a T20 World Cup after six years, qualifying for the next round is quite an achievement for Zimbabwe. The nature of the beast is such that a victory for Zimbabwe has resulted in an elimination for Scotland.

Zimbabwe were able to seal a 133-run chase with nine balls to go primarily due to a match-winning 64-run fourth-wicket partnership between captain Craig Ervine (58) and all-rounder Sikandar Raza (40). While Ervine scored his fifth T20I half-century, it was Raza who changed the game on the back of hitting three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 173.91.

“I told Craig [Ervine] that give me 8-10 balls to get going but you are going to be the one to win us this game,” Raza told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Apart from Raza’s sixth Player of the Match effort in this format at the Bellerive Oval today, Zimbabwe thrived on the back of new-ball bowlers Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava picking a couple of wickets in the first innings.

Teams qualified for Super 12 in T20 World Cup 2022

Following a 9-wicket Irish victory over West Indies at the same venue in the morning, the recent development means that Zimbabwe and Ireland have qualified to Super 12s from Group B.

In addition to these two teams, Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualified to the next round from Group A.

Going by First Round points table, Sri Lanka (A1) and Ireland (B2) have moved to Group 1 and Zimbabwe (B1) and Netherlands (A2) have moved to Group 2. Click here for the full list of Super 12 teams in this World Cup.