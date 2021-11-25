Bangladesh vs Pakistan Head to Head Test Records | BAN vs PAK Test Stats | Chattogram Test

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first BAN vs PAK Test.

The first Test of the ongoing Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh will commence at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from tomorrow. Having whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series, Pakistan would be confident of increasing their winning streak on this tour.

With Pakistan having played their last Test match in Bangladesh six years ago, expect them to field a whole different Playing XI (with a player or two being exceptions) than the one which had played under former captain and coach Misbah-ul-Haq in 2015.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be hoping to register their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan as head-to-head Test records between these two teams are highly in the visitors’ favour.

Out of the 20 Tests that Bangladesh have played in Chattogram over the years, they have won just two and lost as many as 12. Pakistan, on the other hand, had won their lone Test at this venue a decade ago.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Head to Head Test Records

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by BAN: 0

Matches won by PAK: 10

Matches played in Bangladesh: 6 (BAN 0, PAK 5)

Matches played in Pakistan: 5 (BAN 0, PAK 5)

Most runs for BAN (among current players): 253 (Mominul Haque)

Most runs for PAK (among current players): 485 (Azhar Ali)

Most wickets for BAN: 12 (Taijul Islam)

Most wickets for PAK: 5 (Naseem Shah)

Most catches for BAN: 7 (Mushfiqur Rahim)

Most catches for PAK: 6 (Azhar Ali)

The last Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test match was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last year when Pakistan had won by an innings and 44 runs. While the two teams were scheduled to play another Test after a two-month gap, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic ended up postponing it.