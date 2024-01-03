The last time when Pakistan won a Test match in Australia was 28 years ago. Despite never winning a Test series down under, little had anyone imagined then that their sole victory on that tour would also be their last in nearly three decades.

Including the ongoing tour consisting of three Tests, Pakistan have traveled to Australia to play Test cricket six times only to lose 16 Tests on a trot against them since then.

1977, 1979, 1981 and 1995 are the only four years when Pakistan won a Test match in Australia. Interestingly enough, the last of their three drawn Test series against Australia away from home had also come in 1979. However, Pakistan’s fortunes haven’t always been this miserable in this part of the world.

Readers must note that Pakistan’s first three Test wins in Australia had all come within a span of four years. In the presence of legendary players such as Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Imran Khan, Pakistan used to give quite a battle to the hosts back then. From there on, the wheels fell off for them with each passing tour resulting in a lone Test win across the last four decades.

With Pakistan winning two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney each, captain Shan Masood would be wanting to make the most of a fortuitous Sydney Cricket Ground. Having crossed the 300-run mark for the first time in the series on the first day of the third Test today, a favourable Day 2 should put them in a triumphant position than just “playing better than Australia”.

In doing so, Masood will be scripting history of sorts by joining former captains namely Miandad, Mushtaq Mohammad and Wasim Akram as the fourth Pakistani captain to win a Test in Australia. For him to join this club in his first series as captain would be a mammoth achievement, to say the least.

When Was The Last Time Pakistan Won A Test Match In Australia?