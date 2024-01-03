HomeSearch

Sydney Cricket Ground Weather Today: Will It Rain At The SCG On January 3?

Tanmay Roy
|Published January 03, 2024

24 overs were bowled before Lunch, Day 1.

All the stakeholders should consider themselves fortunate to have witnessed an uninterrupted first session of the first day of the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

As per reliable weather forecast portal AccuWeather, Sydney was expected to have cloudy skies with an average wind speed of 19-20 kmph most of the day. More importantly, rain prediction in excess of 40% was what was causing fear in both the players and fans’ mind.

As per the same website, clouds will make their presence felt in Sydney throughout the day. At 51%, the rain probability is expected to cross the halfway mark for the first time in the second session. Hence, don’t be surprised if there’s some interruption in play.

It is around the same time period that thunderstorms and dense clouds might also blanket the sky, which could further lead to heavy rainfall. Assuming that the same persists, even bad light could also come into the picture in order to stop the play especially in the evening session. Then there’s also enough humidity, averaging more than 80%, in the air to spur the chances of rainfall.

The chances of thunderstorms are anticipated to get heavier around 04:00 PM (local time), which will be halfway into the last session. This further indicates that the day is likely to be called off before its scheduled time, i.e., 05:30 PM.

Overall, especially after Australia bowling only 24 overs in the morning session, it appears very difficult for a quintessential 90-over day to be executed at the SCG on Wednesday.

For the unversed, this is similar to the first day of the second Melbourne Test when the second session’s play was interrupted owing to heavy clouds. The light meters were out and bad light during the time forced players to halt the game. Eventually, only 66 overs were bowled on Day 1.

Sydney Cricket Ground Weather Today

10:00 AM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 18%).

11:00 AM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

12:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability –47%).

01:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

02:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

04:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

05:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 38%).

06:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

