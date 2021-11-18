Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20 Head to Head Records | BAN vs PAK T20I Stats | Dhaka T20I

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first BAN vs PAK T20I.

Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2021 will kick-start with the first T20I set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium tomorrow. It will be the commencement of the second international series beginning within a one-week period of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Shakib Al Hasan. Tamim Iqbal. Mushfiqur Rahim. Liton Das. Soumya Sarkar. These are not the players who will aid Bangladesh in putting up a strong fight against Pakistan on Friday but are the players who won’t be taking part in this series due to various reasons.

In the absence of numerous first-choice players, Bangladesh won’t be the same force at home which had defeated Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. With both the Bangladesh’s T20I victories against Pakistan coming at home, it would be interesting to see if they manage to register a third one in this three-match series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are in supreme form returning from the World Cup as the semi-finalists. Despite veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez’s absence, Pakistan are strong enough a unit to dominate Bangladesh in this series.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 12

Matches won by BAN: 2

Matches won by PAK: 10

Matches played in Bangladesh: 4 (BAN 2, PAK 2)

Matches played in Pakistan: 3 (BAN 0, PAK 3)

BAN average score against PAK: 138

PAK average score against BAN: 163

Most runs for BAN: 88 (Mahmdullah)

Most runs for PAK: 208 (Shoaib Malik)

Most wickets for BAN: 4 (Taskin Ahmed)

Most wickets for PAK: 6 (Shoaib Malik)

Most catches for BAN: 5 (Mahmudullah)

Most catches for PAK: 2 (Mohammad Rizwan)

The last time when Bangladesh and Pakistan had locked horns against each other in the shortest format was during Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan last year when the hosts had won the three-match series 2-0.