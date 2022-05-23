Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh: When and where to watch BAN vs SL Mirpur Test?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 2nd BAN vs SL Test.

The second Test match of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh will commence at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in less than two hours from now.

Despite a few brilliant individual batting performances in the first Test in Chattogram, neither of the two teams were able to induce a result. With ICC World Test Championship points up for grabs, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would be keen to win both this match and the two-match series.

🇧🇩v🇱🇰

He’s done it! So well deserved! @mushfiqur15 has taken his team to a solid lead with an elegant hundred. Talk about reliability! 🙌 Catch Day 4 of the @BCBtigers vs @OfficialSLC Test match, LIVE on #FanCode. 👉https://t.co/UBuoElYSnG#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/JHDFG7qyIv — FanCode (@FanCode) May 18, 2022

Bangladesh, who’ve played the maximum number of Tests in Mirpur by virtue of being the hosts, have won six and lost 13 out of 22 appearances at this venue. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won all their three Test matches here in the past.

Sri Lanka, who’ve also won two and lost zero out of their last five Tests against Bangladesh, would be banking on these numbers ahead of this match. Readers must note that the visitors have never lost a Test match in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Bangladesh

As has been the case for international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2022 isn’t available for television viewing in India either.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code is streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the second Test, will have to pay a 25% discounted price of INR 15 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

As far as local fans in Bangladesh are concerned, they will be able to follow this match on Gazi TV and T Sports. Meanwhile, fans of the Sri Lankan cricket team back home are highly likely to be able to watch the Dhaka Test on Dialog TV and Peo TV.

Date – 23/05/2022 – 27/05/2022.

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India and Sri Lanka) and 10:00 AM (local).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Gazi TV and T Sports (Bangladesh) and Dialog TV and Peo TV (Sri Lanka).

Online platform – FanCode (India).