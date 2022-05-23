6th wicket partnership record in Test cricket: Highest sixth wicket partnership in Test matches

6th wicket partnership record in Test cricket: The Bangladeshi pair entered the record books on Day 1 of the second Test today.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh in Mirpur, former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and wicket-keeper batter Litton Das not only joined hands to put together a rescue act but also managed to enter the record books.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (9) electing to bat first after winning the toss appeared to have backfired initially as his team was reduced to 24/5 in the seventh over. Senior batters in Tamim Iqbal (0) and Shakib Al Hasan (0) not managing to score a run between them were part of a batting collapse in the morning session today.

Rahim and Das, who had shared a 201-run fourth-wicket partnership in the first Test in Chattogram, were in the middle of a 253-run sixth-wicket partnership at Stumps, Day 1.

Rahim, who will resume batting from 115* (252) tomorrow, scored his ninth Test century. In what is his second consecutive century, it is his fifth at home, fourth at No. 5 third at this venue and against Sri Lanka. Rahim, whose previous two Test centuries at the Shere Bangla National Stadium have ]been double hundreds, would be looking forward to his third one here on Day 2.

ALSO READ: Highest ninth wicket partnerships in Test cricket

Das, on the other hand, was the more attacking batter out of these two scoring 135* (221) with the help of 16 fours and a six. In what is only his third Test century, it is his second at home, maiden against Sri Lanka, at No. 7 and at this venue.

6th wicket partnership record in Test cricket

For now, Rahim and Das’ partnership is the 21st highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test cricket. Fifth-highest Test partnership for Bangladesh, it is the highest sixth-wicket stand for two Bangladeshi batters.

It was like an international dialling code competition: 00890. But then Rahim and Das put on a magnificent unbroken 253 run stand. Not long after beating the Kiwis, the Bangladeshis are showing that they are a very competitive Test side, home and away, who do not panic at all. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) May 23, 2022