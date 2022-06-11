Barabati Stadium Cuttack pitch report: IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cuttack pitch report good for batting or bowling

Barabati Stadium Cuttack pitch report: Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will host the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa.

South Africa defeated India convincingly in Delhi, and the action now shifts to Cuttack for the 2nd T20I match on 12 June 2022. India would want to level the series, whereas South Africa would want to take a 2-0 lead.

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy was under doubt in the first game, and all the eyes will be again on him. South Africa’s performance was great in the first match, and they would want to continue. David Miller was great in the IPL 2022, and he performed well in the first match as well.

Barabati Stadium Cuttack pitch report

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will host the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa. This is just the third T20I match at this ground and the first one after 2017. India have won one out of two games, and interestingly South Africa defeated them in 2015 at the very same venue.

In the last match played here, Sri Lanka could make just 87 runs and India won the match easily, where the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took 6 wickets between them. In 2015, India bundled out for just 92 runs against South Africa. So, it is clear that batting has not been easy on this ground.

A fresh pitch will be used for this match, and it should favour the batters only. Although, this pitch will be nowhere close to the pitch at Delhi as the pitches in Cuttack have always been on the slower side, and the spinners will definitely play a very big part in this match.

This is a coastal area so there will be very high chances of humidity in this match as well. Both teams would want to field first after winning the toss due to the dew factor in this match.