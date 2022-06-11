Barabati Stadium Cuttack weather: Cuttack weather forecast for 2nd India vs South Africa T20I at Barabati Stadium

Barabati Stadium Cuttack weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second IND v SA T20I.

International cricket will return to Cuttack after almost 30 months with the second India vs South Africa T20I scheduled to be played here on Sunday. As far as T20Is are concerned, the third match of this format at this venue will be played after almost 54 months.

Barabati Stadium might not have hosted T20Is for a while but its last encounter with T20s had happened during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19 when it had hosted 14 matches of India’s premier domestic T20 tournament.

Barabati Stadium Cuttack weather

Only the second time when India are playing at home in the month of June, it doesn’t need to be told that players will continue to face the heat as far as the climate in a summer season is concerned.

ALSO READ: How to collect physical tickets for India vs South Africa Cuttack T20I?

Having said that, as a major respite for them, players would be relieved to feel the difference between temperatures in Delhi and Cuttack. In spite of both matches being night fixtures, a clear 10-degree difference in temperature should be a welcoming development especially for South African players.

As was the case in the first Delhi T20I, there is no scope whatsoever of rain pouring down over the Barabati Stadium on Sunday. It is noteworthy that there’s a 0% rain probability in Cuttack tomorrow according to AccuWeather. A hot but clear day in Cuttack will allow players to play for an uninterrupted 40 overs tomorrow.

Cuttack weather hourly

07:00 PM – 29 degree (Hot).

08:00 PM – 28 degree (Hot).

09:00 PM – 27 degree (Hot).

10:00 PM – 27 degree (Hot).

11:00 PM – 27 degree (Hot).

00:00 AM – 27 degree (Hot).