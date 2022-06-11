Barabati Stadium ticket price 2022: Online ticket Barabati Stadium Cuttack how to collect

Barabati Stadium ticket price 2022: Fans can expect jam-packed Barabati Stadium for the second India-South Africa T20I tomorrow.

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played in Cuttack tomorrow. Having lost a match which they should’ve won under normal circumstances, the hosts would be keen to stage a comeback by winning the second of the five T20Is to be played against the Proteas.

Barabati Stadium, which had last hosted an international match in the form of an ODI against West Indies more than two years ago, will be hosting a T20I after more than four years.

In what will only be the third T20I to be played at this venue, India have won and lost one each in the past. South Africa, who had played the inaugural Cuttack T20I in 2015, had ended up on the winning side back in the day.

Barabati Stadium ticket price 2022

For interested fans looking to buy India vs South Africa second T20I tickets a day before the match, an unwanted development for them has come in the form of tickets being sold out for this match.

Been made available on online platform Paytm Insider, tickets of all all price categories have been sold which speaks highly about the enthusiasm among locals for an international match being held in their city.

Readers must note that OCA (Odisha Cricket Association) have sold tickets for prices of INR 600 (Gallery No. 7), INR 700 (Gallery No. 2 and Gallery No. 4), INR 5,000 (Special Enclosure A), INR 7,000 (A/C Box – Gallery No. 4) and INR 8,000 (New Pavilion 1st Floor).

Fans, who have managed to successfully book online tickets for IND vs SA 2nd T20I, have to collect physical tickets by 06:00 PM (local time) today. The two venues for collecting physical tickets are Cambridge School, Cantonment Road, Cuttack and East Coast Railway Stadium, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Mandatory to enter the stadium, physical tickets can’t be collected on match day as there won’t be any box-office setup at the Barabati Stadium tomorrow.