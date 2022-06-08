India vs South Africa 2nd T20 tickets online booking: How to book IND vs SA Barabati Stadium Cuttack T20 tickets?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 tickets online booking: The SportsRush brings you the ticket booking process at the Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

India and South Africa will face each other in a 5-match T20I series starting from 9 June 2022 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The rest of the four matches will be played in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium is hosting a T20I match after a span of almost five long years. The last T20I at this ground was played between India and Sri Lanka in 2017, where India registered an easy win. The Indian team would want to repeat that performance here again.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 tickets online booking

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium will host the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa. There is a lot of craze amongst the cricket fans in Cuttack, and it is almost a full house at the venue. Very tickets are available for booking, and the fans can book their tickets via Paytm Inside or they can directly visit the website by clicking here.

The price of the tickets ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 7000 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. After clicking the link, the fans can choose the stand they want to book the tickets for, and the ticket booking will be completed after the completion of payment. If the stand is greyed out, it means tickets for this stand are currently unavailable or sold out.

Although, it is worth noting that an e-ticket will not allow entry in the stadium. The fans will need to get a physical ticket from the venue in order to attend the match. To get the physical tickets, fans must bring their e-ticket along with an official government ID at the match venue. Physical tickets must be collected at least one day prior to the matchday.

One user can book a maximum of two tickets from one account or ID and children above 3 years will requite a separate ticket.