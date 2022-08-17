Barbados ODI records: Kensington Oval Barbados ODI records and highest innings total in Bridgetown ODIs

Barbados ODI records and highest innings total: Kensington Oval will be hosting an ODI after just over 12 months.

The second leg of New Zealand’s tour of West Indies 2022 will begin in less than two hours from now in Bridgetown. A three-match ODI series in Barbados will follow a three-match T20I series in Jamaica.

Kensington Oval, which had last hosted an international match in the form of a West Indies-England Test five months ago, will be hosting an ODI after just over 12 months.

Been part of 36 out of 42 ODIs played at this venue over the years, West Indies have won 16 and lost 20 to not have an encouraging record here.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have played a lone Bridgetown ODI till date. Having ended up on the losing side, it is noteworthy that the Black Caps’ only ODI appearance had come in the first-ever ODI at this venue 37 years ago. Hence, don’t expect any visiting player in the below mentioned lists of best ODI players at Kensington Oval.

Barbados ODI records

Highest run-scorers in Barbados ODIs are Chris Gayle (688), Brian Lara (566), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (361), Desmond Haynes (345) and Carl Hooper (330). A list of best ODI batters among active players at this venue is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Chris Gayle (WI) 13 688 135 52.92 91.12 2 4 Darren Bravo (WI) 10 276 102 27.6 76.88 1 0 Joe Root (ENG) 3 239 102 79.66 97.55 2 0 Shai Hope (WI) 7 203 64 29 68.12 0 1 Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 6 168 79* 42 88.42 0 1

Highest ODI wicket-takers at Kensington Oval are Alzarri Joseph (18), Mitchell Starc (14), Sheldon Cottrell (13), Dwayne Bravo (12), Jason Holder (12) and Josh Hazlewood (11). Barring Dwayne Bravo, all the other bowlers are active cricketers.

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 5 Alzarri Joseph (WI) 6 18 12.94 4.55 17 0 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 6 14 14.85 4.5 19.7 1 Sheldon Cottrell (WI) 6 13 18.76 5.19 21.6 1 Jason Holder (WI) 9 12 30.66 5.13 35.8 0 Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 5 11 10.81 3.53 18.3 1

Highest innings total in Bridgetown ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 364/4 48.4 England West Indies 2019 360/8 50 West Indies England 2019 328 50 England West Indies 2017 313/6 49.3 Sri Lanka West Indies 2003 312/4 50 West Indies Sri Lanka 2003

The above mentioned highest innings total in Bridgetown ODIs is also the highest successful run-chase here. In fact, it is only the third-highest run-chase (highest in West Indies) in the history of this format.