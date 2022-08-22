“We gived it our all”: Dejected Nicholas Pooran tweets after West Indies fail to defend 302 runs vs New Zealand in Barbados

Nicholas Pooran tweets after loss: The West Indian captain appeared to be dejected after losing yet another tight match.

During the third ODI of New Zealand’s tour of West Indies 2022 in Bridgetown, West Indies beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to seal a 2-1 series victory.

Individual half-centuries from Tom Latham (69), Daryl Mitchell (63), Martin Guptill (57) and Devon Conway (56) laid the foundation of a victory as the visitors sealed a 302-run target with 17 balls to spare.

In what was New Zealand’s seventh-highest successful ODI run-chase, it is their highest against and in West Indies. As far as West Indies are concerned, it is the 10th highest successful ODI run-chase against them and fifth-highest in the Caribbean.

Another heartbreaking loss for the hosts this season, West Indies are understandably disappointed for they had a chance of both winning this match and series after reducing the Kiwis to 259/5 in the 44th over. While another wickets would’ve handed them an advantage, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham snatched victory on the back of scoring 34* (11) with the help of one four and four sixes.

Dejected Nicholas Pooran tweets after West Indies fail to defend 302 runs vs New Zealand

Dejected West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran took to social media platform Twitter to express sorrow after losing the last series of their international summer.

We gived it our all! 😔 — NickyP (@nicholas_47) August 22, 2022

While a 173-run opening partnership between wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope (51) and all-rounder Kyle Mayers (105) provided early signs of a total way in excess of 300 runs, a middle-order collapse affected their overall progress at the Kensington Oval last night.

ALSO READ: Harsha Bhogle questions James Neesham’s lack of IPL opportunities

Having said that, it was Pooran’s 11th ODI half-century which changed the games amidst others batters getting out at frequent intervals. Pooran, whose hard-hitting 91 (55) comprised of four fours and nine sixes, hit his seventh ODI half-century batting first, fifth half-century at home, third in 2022 and as captain, second at No. 3 and first against the Black Caps.