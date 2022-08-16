Kensington Oval Barbados weather: Bridgetown Barbados weather forecast West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Kensington Oval Barbados weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first WI vs NZ ODI.

While the T20I leg of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of West Indies was played in Jamaica, the imminent ODI leg will be played in Barbados. In what is going to be the last international series of this West Indian summer, it will commence with the first of three ODIs to be played at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

Having hosted both a Test and T20I against England earlier this year, Bridgetown will be hosting its first ODI of 2022 tonight. Readers must note that New Zealand will be playing an ODI at this venue after as many as 37 years. Playing in Barbados after eight years, the visitors will have to put on display a replica of their T20I performance if they are to register a maiden ODI series victory in the Caribbean.

The #MenInMaroon have arrived in Barbados for the ODI leg of the tour! #WIvNZ 🏏🌴 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/cyKPtmoXCf — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 16, 2022

As far as the hosts are concerned, they would be wanting to put an end to a five-match losing streak against the Black Caps. While West Indies had last defeated New Zealand in an ODI eight years ago, their last ODI victory against them at home had come a decade ago.

Kensington Oval Barbados weather

In what is predicted to be that kind of a day for international cricket, weather forecast is quite consistent for matches at Lord’s and Kensington Oval.

The first West Indies-New Zealand ODI in over three years is quite likely of facing interruptions as rainfall is expected to pour down throughout the day in Bridgetown today.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 31-51% rain probability in the city during match hours. While the number is predicted to remain in this range, it remaining somewhat consistent for a nine-hour period has it in it to cause disruptions. As a result, one or more rain breaks shouldn’t be surprising by any means.

Bridgetown Barbados weather hourly

02:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

03:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 31%).

04:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

06:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 41%).

07:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

08:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

09:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).

10:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 39%).

11:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).