Barsapara Stadium T20 records last 10 matches: Guwahati Cricket Stadium international matches all result list

The second match of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 will be played in Guwahati tomorrow. A night match on a national holiday in India will be keenly followed by fans across the country.

Set to host an international match after almost 34 months, Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be hosting one for the fourth time. With the last international match here getting abandoned due to rain, local fans would be kicking their heels to see international cricketers locking horns in a 20-over contest.

While the erstwhile Nehru Stadium in the city had hosted a lot of ODIs until 2010, Barsapara Stadium is quite newer in comparison. South Africa, who had emerged as the winning team in both their ODIs at the Nehru Stadium, will be playing their first-ever match at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday.

Guwahati Cricket Stadium international matches all result list

Readers must note that India are yet to win a T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The only completed T20I at this venue had witnessed Australia comfortably beating India by 8 wickets by sealing a 119-run chase with 33 balls to spare.

S. No. Match Format Result Year 1 IND vs AUS T20I AUS won by 8 wickets 2017 2 IND vs WI ODI IND won by 8 wickets 2018 3 IND vs SL T20I Match abandoned 2020 4 IND vs SA T20I 2022

Barsapara Stadium T20 records last 10 matches

In addition to a couple of Men’s T20Is, this stadium has also hosted three matches of an India Women vs England Women series and 10 matches of Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Played 11 months ago, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches were the latest to be played here.

