IND vs SA pitch report 2nd T20: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati pitch report batting or bowling tomorrow match

IND vs SA pitch report 2nd T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the India vs South Africa 2nd T2oI match.

India will take on South Africa in the 2nd match of the 3-match T20I series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After winning the first T20I, the Indian team is looking to win the series, whereas the Proteas would want to make a comeback.

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury is a big concern for the side, but the way Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh bowled in the last match, it was a good sign for the side. Suryakumar Yadav is in tremendous form, but the rest of the top-order batters would aim to find some consistency.

After Trivandrum’s failure, the South African side would want to make a strong statement in Guwahati. Despite the loss in the last match, the fact cannot be ignored that this side is full of T20 superstars, and they have all the ammunition in their Arsenal to beat India in Guwahati.

IND vs SA pitch report 2nd T20

Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium has just hosted a single T20I so far, and it was way back in October 2017 between India and Australia. The last T20I at this ground was scheduled between India and Sri Lanka in 2020, but it got abandoned due to rain. So, the crowd in Guwahati will be excited about the game.

The match between India and Australia was a low-scoring affair, where India managed to score just 118 runs in the first innings. Even in the T20 domestic games, the run-scoring has not been easy at this ground. At this time of the year, there will be some movement of the pacers in the initial overs of the game.

The swing bowlers can take advantage of the initial overs, and their role will be vital in this match. As the match goes on, the pitch settles down for the batters. The boundaries of this ground are not that big, whereas the outfield is also fast, which will give the batters full rewards for their stroke play.

Toss will play an important part in this match as both captains would want to chase upon winning the toss. This pitch can a competitive one.