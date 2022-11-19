Bay Oval Mount Maunganui T20 records: India Mount Maunganui T20 all match result list

Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval will be hosting the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series between New Zealand and India on Sunday. The first match was abandoned due to rain, and the teams will look to have some action here. This ground has certainly helped the batters in the past.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian team will look in this match as there are a lot of calls about promoting Rishabh Pant to open the innings, but players like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are already in the side. Umran Malik is in the team, and he will also be looking to be included in the playing 11.

New Zealand’s batters have enjoyed batting at this venue, and this is yet another great opportunity for them. Glenn Phillips is in great form with the bat, and he scored his maiden T20I century at this very ground only. Adam Milne is also set to get a game in the absence of Trent Boult.

Bay Oval Mount Maunganui T20 records

New Zealand’s batter Colin Munro has scored the highest runs in T20Is at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. He has scored 322 runs in 6 matches at 53.66 with the help of 2 centuries and 1 half-century. Martin Guptill (218 runs), Kane Williamson (170 runs), Glenn Phillips (125 runs) and Tom Bruce (112 runs) complete the top-5 list.

This track has been really difficult for bowlers, and the batters have enjoyed batting here. It is interesting that New Zealand’s spinner Ish Sodhi is the highest wicket-taker at this venue with 11 wickets at an economy of 7.75. Trent Boult (9 wickets), Rubel Hossain (6 wickets), Mitchell Santner (6 wickets) and Tim Southee (4 wickets) are the other bowlers in the top-5 list.

Glenn Phillips has scored the highest individual T20I score at this ground, where he scored 108 runs in 51 balls against West Indies with the help of 10 boundaries and 8 sixes. Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of 4-1-12-3 against New Zealand in 2020 is the best spell out here.

A maiden T20I century for Glenn Phillips 💯 A knock of utmost quality, featuring nine fours and eight sixes 💥#NZvWI pic.twitter.com/2jdA2Pw1Ih — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

New Zealand scored the highest score at this ground in T20Is where they score 243/5 against West Indies. Colin Munro scored 104 runs in that match, whereas Martin Guptill scored a half-century. New Zealand won that match by 119 runs.

India Mount Maunganui T20 all match result list

India has played just one T20I match at the Bay Oval, where they faced New Zealand in 2020. Batting first, India scored 163-3 in the first innings courtesy of a half-century from Rohit Sharma. New Zealand managed to score just 156/9 and India won the match by 7 runs. Bumrah scalped three wickets in that match.